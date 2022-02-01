Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,623 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.