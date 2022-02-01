Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

SKY opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

