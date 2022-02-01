Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $687,000 Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.