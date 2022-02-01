DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMTK opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

