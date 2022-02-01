Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $774,000 Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

