Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,700 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

