9,917 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.