Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

