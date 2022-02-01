Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.33. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

