Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$104.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.79. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

