Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

