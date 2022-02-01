Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,058,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

