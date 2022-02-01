Barclays PLC Purchases 11,018 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $859,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $2,436,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

