Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

