Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of SNAP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

