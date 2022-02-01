Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Harmonic worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

