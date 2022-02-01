Barclays PLC Buys 9,122 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.