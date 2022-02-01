Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Harmonic worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Harmonic by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Harmonic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.