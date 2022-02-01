Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cowen worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.