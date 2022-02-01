Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.