BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $146,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

