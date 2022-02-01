BlackRock Inc. Sells 225,757 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,627,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TowneBank worth $143,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

