Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $149,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

