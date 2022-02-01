BlackRock Inc. Has $155.30 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $155,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

