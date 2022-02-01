BlackRock Inc. Makes New $155.63 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,407,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,631,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Sony Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $14,408,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

