BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Ready Capital worth $151,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 623.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 148.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

