Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

