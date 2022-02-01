Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,449 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $209.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

