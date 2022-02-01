Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

