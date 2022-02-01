Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

EVBN opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

