Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

