Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.