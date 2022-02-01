Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

