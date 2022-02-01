BlackRock Inc. Buys 259,274 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum worth $160,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 37.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 35.9% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 37,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $177,629,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.