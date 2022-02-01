BlackRock Inc. Has $157.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $157,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.