Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

