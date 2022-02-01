Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $449,000 Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

