Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambev by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ambev by 491.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,569,996 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,339,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Ambev by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,681,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.