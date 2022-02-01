Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

