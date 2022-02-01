Barclays PLC Sells 91,645 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

