Barclays PLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $15,600,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $14,575,000.

TWNK opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

