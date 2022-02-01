McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average of $248.54. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

