Star Group (SGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.