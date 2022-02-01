PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

