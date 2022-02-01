Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.