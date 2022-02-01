Critical Contrast: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.76 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.11 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.31 -$724.32 million $0.41 144.56

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for W&T Offshore and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

