Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

