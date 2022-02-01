Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

