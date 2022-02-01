Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 90,487 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

Shares of HOFV opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

