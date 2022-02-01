China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEA opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.30. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEA. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

